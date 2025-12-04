From lab to product with European voice model
Europe’s AI landscape is evolving fast, from open research labs to production-grade language models.
This session brings together Kyutai, the lab behind open research models like Moshi, and Indigo.ai, developers of Italy’s DistilBERTino and advanced conversational systems.
Together, they’ll discuss how European teams are translating cutting-edge research into usable, scalable AI products.
Topics include:
- fine-tuning multilingual LLMs for real-world dialogue,
- adapting architectures for efficiency and reasoning,
- ensuring data privacy and model sovereignty,
- and the role of open collaboration in accelerating innovation across Europe.
Enrico BertinoChief Ai Officerindigo.ai
Alexandre DéfossezChief Exploration OfficerKyutai
Constance MoralesPMM AI Products Scaleway