Alexandre is a co-founder at Kyutai, a non profit lab for research in artificial intelligence based in Paris. Kyutai's mission is to lead and democratize audacious and bleeding edge research in AI. We have redefined speech modeling across all applications with the speech-to-speech conversational AI Moshi, the text LLM wrapper Unmute, or the simultaneous translation model Hibiki. Before that, Alexandre was a scientist for 3 years at Facebook AI Research in Paris, where he led the development of models for audio compression and modeling (AudioCraft, MusicGen, EnCodec). Alexandre graduated in mathematics from École Normale Supérieure, and did his PhD between INRIA and Facebook AI Research Paris working on music source separation. He is most passionate about building high impact and pragmatic research in Europe.