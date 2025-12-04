Constance Morales is a Senior Product Marketing Manager at Scaleway, where she has spent the past three years leading the go-to-market strategy for the company’s entire AI portfolio and a broad range of Cloud products, including cybersecurity, environmental impact, FinOps and marketplace offerings.

With a deep understanding of the Cloud and AI markets, Constance has played a central role in shaping Scaleway’s position in the European AI ecosystem. She led the GTM initiative behind Scaleway’s supercomputers in 2023, a milestone that helped redefine the company’s strategy and market presence.

Since the very first edition, she has also overseen the editorial direction of ai-PULSE, Scaleway’s annual AI event gathering 1,500 attendees and more than 50 industry experts each year. She built the event’s editorial engine from scratch and has refined it across three consecutive editions.