ai-PULSE is Europe's premier Artificial Intelligence conference, set to return on December 4th. Our mission remains clear: to propel AI innovation and strategic autonomy within the EU. We stand out by offering a unique blend of deep technical expertise and crucial business insights, providing a holistic view of the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Organized by Scaleway, the leading European cloud provider, ai-PULSE plays a vital role in fostering AI development across Europe. The event convenes key players, from cutting-edge hardware innovators to leading ML engineers scaling Large Language Models (LLMs), creating an unparalleled environment for experts to connect, share ideas, and forge collaborations that drive the future of AI.