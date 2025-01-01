Frequently asked questions
What is ai-PULSE?
ai-PULSE is Europe's premier Artificial Intelligence conference, set to return on December 4th. Our mission remains clear: to propel AI innovation and strategic autonomy within the EU. We stand out by offering a unique blend of deep technical expertise and crucial business insights, providing a holistic view of the rapidly evolving AI landscape.
Organized by Scaleway, the leading European cloud provider, ai-PULSE plays a vital role in fostering AI development across Europe. The event convenes key players, from cutting-edge hardware innovators to leading ML engineers scaling Large Language Models (LLMs), creating an unparalleled environment for experts to connect, share ideas, and forge collaborations that drive the future of AI.
How can I become a partner at the event?
Fill out this form to receive more information about ai-PULSE 2025 partnership opportunities.
How can I join the in-person AI event in Paris?
Register here to apply to attend the in-person event. Our team will get back to you a few days before the event to confirm or not your in-person attendance. If your in-person application is declined, you will be able to attend the online event.
How can I attend online?
All ai-PULSE conferences in Paris will be livestreamed. You can join the online event by registering here.
Will the sessions be recorded?
All ai-PULSE conferences will be recorded and available on demand after the event.
Where can I find the agenda of the event?
The 2025 agenda of this AI event in Paris is available here.
How do I get to Station F?
Station F is located at 5 Parv. Alan Turing, 75013 Paris.
Public transportation:
🚆 RER C
🚊 Metro: Line 14, Line 6
🚍 Bus: Lines 132, 27, 61, 62
VTC service: Please note that there is no parking available at Station F. However, public parking is accessible in the area, you can reserve a parking space in advance using the Parclick app.
Bike: If you’d like to rent a bike, you can use the Velib’ app. Check out this map for nearby bike stations.
When should I arrive?
The gates will open at 9:00 AM. We recommend arriving early, as many attendees will be arriving at the same time and queues may form at the entrance.
Is there a cloakroom?
Yes, we will provide a cloakroom free of charge during the entire event.
Can I bring luggage?
You may bring small luggage, which can be stored in the cloakroom. Please note that all items will undergo security checks using a magnetometer. Any unauthorized items will be confiscated by security personnel until the end of the event. We recommend avoiding unnecessary items to prevent complications.
Good news: lithium batteries for electric bicycles are allowed !
What accessibility accommodations are available for attendees with disabilities?
The building at Station F meets all standards for handicap access. It includes an access ramp to enter the building, elevators, safety experts, and a trained welcome team. In addition, the main auditorium has 9 seats specifically designed for people with disabilities, ensuring that everyone can access the conferences.