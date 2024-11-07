Europe's Premier
AI Conference

ai-PULSE by Scaleway
Station F, Paris
Reserve your spot
Supported by
  • DELL
  • Intel
  • NVIDIA
  • Ampere
  • AMD
Join leaders and engineers for a one-day technical conference dedicated to AI breakthroughs, research & demonstrations

1,500 Attendees

50 Speakers

8 Stages

Our speakers

Check all our speakers!

  • BIG

    Large models & Large clusters: AI’s dependence on vast amounts of data and computing power to train and deploy models raises the critical question: how can we ensure access to high-quality training data and computing power

  • EFFICIENT

    Specialization & Efficiency: Is bigger always better? Emerging optimization techniques allow for significant model size reduction without compromising performance. Efficient, specialized models not only address performance needs but also offer a more sustainable path forward for AI development.

  • OPEN

    Open source & Autonomy: Open source enables developers to rapidly experiment and iterate. It also helps enterprises retain control of AI infrastructure, avoiding vendor lock-in and dependence on foreign providers. Is it the key to Europe’s AI autonomy?

Reserve your spot

Join us now

2023 Aftermovie

See 2023 replays
Join us for the
2024 edition
of ai-PULSE !

Check our resources

FAQ
Agenda

Our partners

  • DELL
  • Intel
  • NVIDIA
  • Ampere
  • AMD
  • VAST
  • PNY
  • DDN
  • ALLIANZ accélérator
  • QUANDELA