Our speakers
- Renée JamesChairman and CEOAmpere Computing
- Xavier NielFounder of iliad Groupiliad Group
- Michael DellChairman & CEODell Technologies
- Bryan CatanzaroVP, Applied Deep Learning ResearchNVIDIA
- Aude DurandDeputy CEOiliad Group
- Patrick PerezCEOKyutai
- Jean-Baptiste KempfChief Technical OfficerScaleway
- Renen HallakFounder and CEOVAST Data Inc.
- Charles KantorCEOH
- Rana YaredGeneral Partner Balderton
- Laurent MazaréCTOKyutai
- Antoine BordesVP AIHelsing
- Nacim RahalSenior Director, Data & AIDoctolib
- Christian KellerProduct Lead - Generative AI ResearchMeta
- Julia Gimbernat MayolHead of Product for DeepChain™InstaDeep
- Lionel GuillouVP Technology Development and DataOwkin
- Sophie Monnier Business Development Engineer InstaDeep
- Solène BrébantInvestor Balderton Capital
- Gaël VaroquauxResearch Director and Co-FounderInria & :probabl.
- Eliot AndresCTOPhotoroom
- Daphné Leprince-RinguetFrench Tech ReporterSifted
- Robert MarinoCEOQubit Pharmaceuticals
- Jean-Philippe VertCEOBioptimus
- Naila MurrayDirector, AI ResearchMeta
- Dounia ZouineCo-founder Meuf App.
- Laurent DaudetCo-CEOLightOn
- Alexis RobertPartnerKima Ventures
BIG
Large models & Large clusters: AI’s dependence on vast amounts of data and computing power to train and deploy models raises the critical question: how can we ensure access to high-quality training data and computing power
EFFICIENT
Specialization & Efficiency: Is bigger always better? Emerging optimization techniques allow for significant model size reduction without compromising performance. Efficient, specialized models not only address performance needs but also offer a more sustainable path forward for AI development.
OPEN
Open source & Autonomy: Open source enables developers to rapidly experiment and iterate. It also helps enterprises retain control of AI infrastructure, avoiding vendor lock-in and dependence on foreign providers. Is it the key to Europe’s AI autonomy?
