Enrico Bertino is the Chief AI Officer of indigo.ai, a leading European player in generative AI for natural language. With a background in Mathematical Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Milan and expertise in Big Data and machine learning, he co-founded Indigo.ai to drive innovation in conversational AI. He leads the company’s R&D and customer success team, ensuring cutting-edge language models like BERTino, one of the most downloaded Italian NLP models, are effectively developed and implemented. A Forbes Under 30 honoree, he collaborates with top universities and research institutes to advance AI and its real-world applications.