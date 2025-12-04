From Foundation Models to Real-World Actions

How do we turn powerful AI models into robots that can reliably act in the physical world? Most robots still live in structured, predictable environments but the next frontier is the messy, human world: homes, hospitals, and care settings.

This session explores the technical leap from perception to action, and what it takes to deploy robots among us:

how models translate high-level goals into actionable steps,

how spatial understanding and planning work in unstructured spaces,

where models should run (on-device, edge, or cloud),

how to ensure safety and robustness in environments that change every minute,

and how social cognition and empathy shape real-world acceptance.

A deep dive into the next generation of assistive and expressive robots, built not just to operate, but to live alongside people.