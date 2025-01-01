Jean-Baptiste
Jean-Baptiste Kempf is the Chief Technology Officer at Scaleway, a leading European cloud infrastructure provider. With over 20 years of experience in open source software—most notably as a major contributor to the VLC media-player and the VideoLAN project—he brings deep engineering expertise and a community mindset to his role. At Scaleway he leads the technical strategy and drives innovation across cloud services, while maintaining a strong commitment to open-source principles.