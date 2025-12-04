As co-CTO at Enchanted Tools, I lead the technical strategy to create a new generation of iconic robots, combining world-class engineering with character design to bring technology to life.

My background is deeply rooted in scaling complex autonomous systems. Previously, as co-founder and CTO at Azur Drones, I led the development of the first certified industrial Drone-in-a-box system in Europe. Today, I bridge the gap between deep-tech mechatronics and high-level AI strategy, driven by a passion for exploring how robotics can reshape our society.