Firas Abi-Farraj is the CTO of AI and robotic manipulation at Enchanted Tools, where he works on bringing robots out of the lab and into the real world. He has worked at several leading European robotics institutes, including ETH Zurich, DLR, Inria, and Engie, focusing on robotic systems for human assistance across domains such as care, space exploration, and the nuclear industry. He holds a PhD in robotics from Inria and was a postdoctoral fellow at ETH Zurich.