In June 2019, Philippe Notton launched SiPearl, the European fabless designer of high-performance, energy-efficient CPUs for sovereign supercomputing, artificial intelligence, data centre end defence, with the support of the European Union. Its first-generation CPU, Rhea1, will be available at the end of the year. In particular, it will equip JUPITER, Europe's most powerful supercomputer which is operated by Forschungszentrum Jülich (Germany) and owned by EuroHPC JU.

Before founding SiPearl, Philippe held senior management positions at Thomson, Canal+, LSI Logic, STMicroelectronics, Atos and a successful Taiwanese start-up (MStar Semiconductor, sold to MediaTek in 2012 for $4 billion) where he was Vice-President of Marketing.

Philippe holds a engineering degree from Supélec and an Executive MBA from ESSEC and Manheim.