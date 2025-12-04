Lucile Ritchie is Director of Product & Solutions at Entalpic, a French AI deep-tech company accelerating the discovery of next-generation materials for semiconductor manufacturing. With a background spanning business, data, and product strategy, she has spent the past eight years working at the intersection of technology and innovation in the French startup ecosystem.

At Entalpic, Lucile leads product strategy and customer programs, translating cutting-edge AI and computational chemistry into solutions for industrial R&D. She also oversees the company's positioning, marketing, and data strategy.

In her talk, Lucile will explore how advances in generative AI, machine learning, and quantum simulations are transforming materials discovery, and what it takes to bring these technologies from research to real-world industrial impact.