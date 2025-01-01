Apply: Online or In-Person
You can choose to attend in Paris or online — from anywhere in the world. The entire event will be streamed live throughout the day! Your online application guarantees immediate access to the digital experience.
Please note: Submitting this form does not guarantee on-site attendance. Due to limited capacity, all in-person requests are reviewed. If your on-site participation isn’t approved, you’ll automatically receive access to the online event.
How the registration process works
Apply to pre-register!
Submit your application to pre-register for ai-PULSE.
Please note: if you choose the Online Attendee option, it cannot be changed later
Application Review
Our team carefully reviews each application to ensure the right fit with the event.
Final Confirmation
A few weeks before the event, you’ll receive our response along with all the practical details for your participation.