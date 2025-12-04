Lars Maaløe is the Co-Founder and CTO of Corti, a pioneering AI company building infrastructure and foundation models for healthcare developers. He holds a PhD in Machine Learning from the Technical University of Denmark and serves as an Adjunct Associate Professor of Machine Learning at DTU, with research focused on understanding complex data sources like audio and images through deep neural networks. After building his technical expertise at companies including Apple and Issuu, Lars co-founded Corti to bring machine learning to the moment it matters most in healthcare. Today, Lars leads Corti's technical vision, building the specialized infrastructure and foundation models that power real-time clinical support across the U.S. and Europe.