From lab to product with European LLMs

Master Stage
Everywhere

In this session, Enrico Bertino, Chief AI Officer of Indigo.ai — the company behind Italy’s DistilBERTino and advanced conversational systems — will discuss how European teams are translating cutting-edge research into usable, scalable AI products.

Topics include:

  • fine-tuning multilingual LLMs for real-world dialogue
  • adapting architectures for efficiency and reasoning
  • ensuring data privacy and model sovereignty
  • and the role of open collaboration in accelerating innovation across Europe.
Enrico BertinoChief Ai Officerindigo.aiRead the bio