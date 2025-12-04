From lab to product with European LLMs
Master Stage
In this session, Enrico Bertino, Chief AI Officer of Indigo.ai — the company behind Italy’s DistilBERTino and advanced conversational systems — will discuss how European teams are translating cutting-edge research into usable, scalable AI products.
Topics include:
- fine-tuning multilingual LLMs for real-world dialogue
- adapting architectures for efficiency and reasoning
- ensuring data privacy and model sovereignty
- and the role of open collaboration in accelerating innovation across Europe.
Enrico BertinoChief Ai Officerindigo.aiRead the bio