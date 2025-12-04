Agents that actually do the work: how autonomy changes the way we build

Agents are starting to handle real tasks.

They write and refactor code. They trigger tools. They take decisions inside workflows that used to be fully manual.

This panel looks at what it takes to make these systems reliable in production.

Coding agents operating on large codebases at scale (Blackbox).

Enterprise agents that act inside regulated environments while staying predictable and auditable (Socle).

Hardware and runtimes designed to support long reasoning loops and efficient tool use (AMD).

We explore how agents plan, act, recover from mistakes, and integrate with engineering teams.

A clear and practical look at how agentic AI is built today and how it is reshaping the way software is created.