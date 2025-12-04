Fred
Bardolle
Head of Product, AI
Scaleway
About
Fred Bardolle leads AI Product at Scaleway, where he drives the vision and delivery of Europe’s sovereign, efficient, and open AI infrastructure. He oversees inference-as-a-service products, large-scale GPU training clusters, and the AI tooling that helps make Scaleway an AI-first company.
He is the host of C’est pas SorciAI, a show produced with Le Ticket, where he explores AI topics with a clear, accessible tone. Fred also speaks regularly at conferences and events, sharing his vision for an AI ecosystem with a strong European soul.
Before Scaleway, he worked across data science, product, and engineering-heavy environments, bringing a clear, curious, and hands-on approach to complex systems. He previously founded and led France’s equivalent of the Defense Digital Service, bringing modern software practices to national security.
Fred holds a Ph.D. in machine learning and an engineering background. AI moves fast. To stay sharp, he practices meditation.