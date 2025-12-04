Fred Bardolle leads AI Product at Scaleway, where he drives the vision and delivery of Europe’s sovereign, efficient, and open AI infrastructure. He oversees inference-as-a-service products, large-scale GPU training clusters, and the AI tooling that helps make Scaleway an AI-first company.

He is the host of C’est pas SorciAI, a show produced with Le Ticket, where he explores AI topics with a clear, accessible tone. Fred also speaks regularly at conferences and events, sharing his vision for an AI ecosystem with a strong European soul.

Before Scaleway, he worked across data science, product, and engineering-heavy environments, bringing a clear, curious, and hands-on approach to complex systems. He previously founded and led France’s equivalent of the Defense Digital Service, bringing modern software practices to national security.

Fred holds a Ph.D. in machine learning and an engineering background. AI moves fast. To stay sharp, he practices meditation.