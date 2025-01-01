Benjamin de Almeida is the CEO and founder of SOCLE AI, a platform reinventing how European developers and organizations deploy artificial intelligence: sovereign, compliant, and uncompromising on user experience.

Before launching SOCLE AI, he served as CPO at Golem.ai, where he led the development of explainable AI solutions for major public and private clients.

An entrepreneur and passionate builder, Benjamin promotes a pragmatic vision of AI, where sovereignty has its place, without dogmatism. He regularly speaks on topics such as technological sovereignty, compliance (GDPR, AI Act), transparancy, trust, and the transformation of business practices through AI.