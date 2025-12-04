Ramine Roane is the Corporate Vice President of AI Product Management and ecosystem development at AMD, based in San Jose, California. Prior to this role, he served as Vice President of Data Center Acceleration within AMD’s Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group in 2022. Before the AMD-Xilinx merger, Ramine was Vice President of Software and AI Product Management at Xilinx, where he oversaw Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software tools. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at EDA companies including Synopsys and Mentor Graphics. Ramine holds a Master’s degree in Electronic Engineering and Computer Science from the National Polytechnic Institute of Grenoble in France