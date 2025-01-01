Sophie Monnier is Partnerships Lead at InstaDeep (now part of BioNTech), where she works on building collaborations around applied AI in domains such as biology, mobility, and energy. Previously, she served as Chief Scientist and Senior Data Scientist in multiple startups, where she led projects from machine learning APIs to real-time computer vision systems, and gained hands-on experience bringing models from research to production.

Sophie is also the founder and president of X-IA, the École Polytechnique alumni group on AI, one of France’s most vibrant AI communities with 1,700+ members and 25+ high-level events spanning Deep Learning, MLOps, GenAI, and applied research-to-production workflows.

Her work bridges hands-on Machine Learning practices, startup experience, and ecosystem building in the French and European AI landscape.