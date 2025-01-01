Founded in 1985 in the United States, with a EMEA office in France, PNY celebrates over 35 years of success as a provider of electronic solutions for several high growth markets.

For over 20 years, PNY has fostered a special partnership with NVIDIA and supplies the latest GPU technologies which gives PNY a unique position in the market as the supplier of choice for all components.

Providing cutting-edge solutions such as NVIDIA Professional Visualization, NVIDIA TESLA and NVIDIA DGX solutions, PNY helps to improve the creativity, productivity and performance of users. PNY’s technology partnerships are constantly evolving to stay up to date with the latest innovations.

PNY proposes a full spectrum of high value-added solutions in HPC and Artificial Intelligence environments.

With facilities in the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, PNY is able to provide its customers, all around the world, the power of a global supplier, as well as local technical, commercial and logistics expertise.