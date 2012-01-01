Vincent Molina is Co-founder of pyannoteAI, the speaker intelligence platform behind 200+ production Voice AI products, including Descript, Synthesia, and Abridge.

With 8+ years of product leadership, Vincent has managed international product and engineering teams of 300+ people across France, Vienna, and Tel Aviv, scaling products globally. Before product, he spent 6+ years in strategy and operational consulting, giving him a sharp lens on how to turn deep research into commercial impact.