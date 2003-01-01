Michiel is a Partner at Northzone, where he focuses on AI, SaaS, and healthcare, with investments in standout companies such as Personio, Kahoot!, Unobravo, Idoven, and Katana. Michiel was an early AI founder, having founded Digital Jones, an AI company in the Bay Area, and sold it in 2003 to Shopping.com (later acquired by eBay). A Forbes Midas List Europe investor, he backs the next wave of disruptive tech, with recent investments in AI-first ventures like LogicStar, CuspAI, among others.