Khaled Maalej is a French entrepreneur and engineer, a graduate of École Polytechnique and Télécom Paris. He built his expertise across several leading semiconductor companies, before founding DiBcom, which was later successfully acquired. Driven by a relentless focus on pushing the boundaries of chip design, he then joined forces with a team of seasoned semiconductor engineers to found Vsora, a Paris-based deep-tech company competing in the global AI semiconductor race. VSORA designs high-performance AI inference chips for next-generation AI infrastructure.