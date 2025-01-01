Motohiro Kashihara is a dedicated business leader and Head of Business Strategy Office for FUJITSU-MONAKA, Fujitsu’s innovative Arm-based processor.

He has a background in software development and global business strategy at a major electronics company, covering international marketing, product planning, and new business development. He later enhanced his strategic skills at a leading consulting firm, focusing on digital transformation and business innovation for enterprise clients.

With experience in both corporate technology leadership and strategic consulting, he now leads business strategy, go-to-market, partnerships, and alliances for FUJITSU-MONAKA. His approach blends technical expertise with a strong focus on customer value, turning advanced processor technology into practical solutions for next-generation computing infrastructure.