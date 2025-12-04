Juraj Janosik is Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at ESET. He joined ESET in 2008 as a Malware Analyst, currently leading the Automated Detection and Artificial Intelligence program responsible for applied research and incorporation of AI and ML into our products as well as backend pipelines with a high level of complexity, including data lakes, telemetry systems, and autonomous detection systems design. He was a member of several international working groups focused on botnet eradication and presented at several international private and public conferences including RSA, MWC, CARO and NATO events.