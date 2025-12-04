Henrik Landgren is the Co-founder and CPTO at Gilion, an AI-powered funding platform that has deployed €100M+ with zero credit losses. Henrik was previously Spotify's first VP of Analytics, where he led data strategy under Daniel Ek throughout the company's explosive growth to over 20 million subscribers and 2,000 employees. He then built EQT Ventures' Funds I and II from launch to over 100 investments, while simultaneously creating Motherbrain, an AI-driven investment platform that revolutionised data-driven deal sourcing and decision-making. At Gilion, he leads development for the firm’s AI-powered investment platform. By analysing 1 billion+ live data points per company, Gilion's platform predicts revenue 12 months ahead with 90%+ accuracy. Gilion is also offering its technology as a product, enabling investors to use agentic AI to get greater granularity on their investment data.