Finally solving the high-stakes problems with agentic tree structures and metrics pipes

Distrust of AI systems remains the biggest barrier to adoption in high-stakes decisions. This session examines how agentic architectures address this through radical accountability, building systems where each AI agent handles one narrow, auditable task. Henrik Landgren, Co-founder and CPTO at Gilion and formerly Spotify's first VP of Analytics, shares how Gilion developed analytical tools that achieved 90%+ accuracy in 12-month revenue forecasting across €100M+ deployed, and how financial institutions can adopt these tools to supercharge their investment strategies. Just as GitHub transformed software by letting developers codify and version control their code, agentic AI enables investors to programme their "secret sauce" into analytical networks. While 2025 was the year for experimentation with agentic AI, in 2026 and beyond this technology is no longer optional for investors who want to stay competitive. Companies gathering investment data now build an insurmountable early-mover advantage and data moat.