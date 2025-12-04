Han HELOIR YAN, Ph.D., is passionate about AI system architecture and how it concretely transforms businesses. At Mistral AI, as a Partner Solutions Architect covering EMEA, she helps make generative AI truly adoptable for enterprises. With 15 years of experience in finance (Murex), telecommunications (Orange, Huawei), and databases (MongoDB), she shares in-depth insights on multi-agent systems, multimodal AI, and production architectures through her articles. Her approach is pragmatic, analytical, and always driven by curiosity to explore what truly works beyond the hype. She believes in elegant, scalable solutions and the importance of sharing high-quality technical knowledge.