Agentic Stack for Regulated Industries: Architecture Essentials

Most AI agents fail in regulated environments because they lack the right architecture. This technical session reveals what you actually need: deterministic orchestration for auditability, explainable reasoning for compliance, governed tooling for security, and sovereign infrastructure for data residency.

Through a production insurance claims system processing thousands of decisions monthly, see how these components integrate into trustworthy, auditable systems. Learn practical lessons on confidence calibration, audit log management, and gradual autonomy scaling.

Walk away with architecture patterns and production checklists for deploying agents in finance, healthcare, insurance, and government.