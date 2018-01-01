Yann LeCun is a French computer scientist known for his pioneering work in deep learning and artificial intelligence. He developed convolutional neural networks and contributed to major advances in computer vision and pattern recognition. LeCun is a founding figure of modern AI research and has served as Chief AI Scientist at Meta as well as a professor at New York University. In 2018 he received the Turing Award together with Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio for their contributions to deep learning.