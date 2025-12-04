Thomas Palomares is the team lead and AI Research Engineer for Centaur at Helsing. Centaur seamlessly integrates advanced AI pilots into the cockpits of existing and future fighter aircraft, transforming the precision, speed, and adaptability of modern air forces. Thomas's work focuses on leveraging scaled RL to evaluate dynamic combat situations, formulate tactics, and execute complex maneuvers in real-time, achieving human-level performance in air combat

Prior to Helsing, Thomas co-founded and served as CTO of FarmWise (2016-2024), developing autonomous agricultural robotics recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30 and TIME's 100 Best Inventions. He holds a Master's from Stanford University and studied Applied Mathematics and Computer Science at École Polytechnique, bringing deep expertise in machine learning, robotics, and real-time systems.