The first AI flying a production fighter jet

Gain deep insights into their multi-agent AI architecture, observing how the system evaluates dynamic combat situations, formulates tactics, and executes maneuvers. The session will explicitly address the immense engineering complexities of bridging the gap from high-fidelity simulation to live flight operations. A technical leap akin to DeepMind's transition from virtual to physical agent control, but within the stringent demands of aviation safety and performance. Prepare for a technical deep-dive into real-life AI agent deployment at its most critical.