Born in Tokyo and raised in Paris, Romain Takeo Bouyer has spent the past decade in London and New York contributing to the growth of Spotify, the global leader in audio streaming. He leads a data science group working across music, podcasts, and audiobooks, guiding business and strategy decisions. His teams analyze Spotify’s partnerships with rights holders, drive insights that help refine Spotify’s recommendations and policies in the age of AI.

Romain previously worked at Criteo, focusing on media buying via machine learning, and at Deezer, a music-streaming pioneer. He recorded artists across four continents, composed a musical, founded an advisory committee for the Palais de Tokyo, and serves on the board of the Château du Clos Lucé, Leonardo da Vinci’s last home. He lectures regularly at NYU, ESSEC and MIT.