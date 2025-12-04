Robert Keus is a Dutch entrepreneur and AI strategist with a mission to make technology more responsible, accessible, and sustainable. As founder of Brthrs Agency and GreenPT.ai, he blends nearly two decades of digital innovation experience with a commitment to social impact. Robert has worked with organizations ranging from public institutions to global brands, always with a focus on ethical AI, privacy compliance, and inclusive design. His vision for GreenPT is to prove that AI can be both cutting-edge and climate-conscious - helping businesses harness its potential without compromising on ethics or the environment.