He is a research scientist at Photoroom, focusing on innovative projects in advanced AI, including generative models. Before this, he worked as a research scientist at Naver Labs Europe and as a research lead at V7 Labs.

His academic background includes a Ph.D. in Computer Vision from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and a postdoctoral position at Xerox under the supervision of Florent Perronnin. His research interests lie in computer vision and machine learning, with a current focus on representation learning, multi-modal generative models, and self-supervised problems.