Joël Belafa is a passionate technologist and the Co-founder and CEO of Biolevate, a Paris-based startup leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline medical writing, regulatory documentation and drug-development workflows. He served in executive engineering roles at Dataiku (including Director of Engineering) where he helped build out enterprise-AI platforms for large organisations. Beyond his executive roles, he acts as an advisor to multiple technology startups and scale-ups, sharing his expertise in AI, cloud computing and operationalising data science. His contributions span both strategic leadership and technical execution in the intersection of DataOps and AI.