From molecules to models: How AI is redesigning pharmaceutical R&D

Pharmaceutical R&D is being reshaped by AI. Not through buzzwords, but through tangible engineering breakthroughs.

Biolevate and Owkin have built AI pipelines that accelerate molecular discovery, predict biological activity, and optimize clinical research at scale. These systems blend multimodal data (genomic, molecular, imaging) with large-scale model architectures to guide scientists toward more effective treatments.

This session explores how these AI models are deployed in real research environments:

how foundation models are adapted for biomedical data,

how pipelines manage scarce, sensitive datasets,

how validation is handled across hospitals and labs,

and how collaboration with pharma giants like Sanofi helps move from model to molecule.

Moderated by Sophie Monnier (InstaDeep), this discussion will go under the hood of AI-powered drug discovery: the data, the models, and the systems making faster, smarter R&D possible.