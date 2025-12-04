Gaël Delalleau is the founder and CEO of Kog, a European VC-funded startup and real-time AI frontier lab. With a world-class team of 15 engineers and PhDs, he is unlocking the future of AI use cases by building optimized inference engines and training new models architectures that achieve 100x faster token generation.

With a strong engineering and research background as an École Polytechnique graduate, he previously built a handful of web, gaming, optimization, machine leaning and cybersecurity products at several startups and consulting companies.