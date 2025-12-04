Florian Douetteau is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dataiku, the Platform for AI Success. The largest companies in the world rely on Dataiku to deploy AI applications and agents in some of the most complex and highly regulated environments — turning AI into an enduring source of performance, competitive advantage, and long-term business value.

Since founding Dataiku in 2013, Florian has been driven by his profound passion for data, machine learning, AI, and fostering an inclusive culture of innovation - empowering both data experts and domain specialists across various industries to implement AI responsibly and effectively.

Florian studied mathematics, philosophy, and economics at Ecole Normale Supérieure in Paris.