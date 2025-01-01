David Bertoin is a research engineer at Photoroom, where he focuses on improving generative models for creative image editing and leading the PRX open-source text-to-image project. He also teaches as a part-time associate professor at INSA Toulouse. David’s work centers on representation learning, spanning computer vision and reinforcement learning. Before joining Photoroom, he was a research scientist at IRT Saint-Exupéry, contributing to the DEEL and ANITI research programs.