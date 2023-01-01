Damien Lucas joined Scaleway as CEO early 2023. Since then, he has continued to transform the iliad Group cloud provider into a major player in its sector, with a clear objective: to become the next hyperscaler. This includes the installation, at the end of 2023, of the largest AI computing power in the European cloud in DC5, iliad flagship datacenter. But also by opening up Scaleway to a dozen key sectors, from finance to retail to manufacturing, with a resolute focus on value creation. Lucas is convinced of the need for European leaders in the cloud sector, based on the key values of sovereignty, open sourceand sustainability.

A graduate of Centrale Supélec, Lucas is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 20 years; experience in the French Tech ecosystem. He began his career in the software sector, contributing to the creation of VLC Media Player, before co-founding Anevia, a company specializing in video streaming software solutions. As a driver of business development and guardian of product-first strategies, Lucas has led major projects, including the opening of international subsidiaries, consolidation of operations and an IPO. His leadership has been particularly noticed in defining product strategy and managing software development teams, and skilfully orchestrating the transition to the cloud ecosystem.