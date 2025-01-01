Dr. Corina Chutaux is a researcher and lecturer collaborating with Sorbonne University, where she contributes to projects at the intersection of the human sciences and artificial intelligence. She holds a PhD from Sorbonne University, with research focusing on the relationship between creativity and algorithmic generation, and on how machine learning reshapes artistic and literary practices. Formerly a lecturer at Sorbonne Nouvelle and Sciences Po, Dr. Chutaux has developed an interdisciplinary approach bridging aesthetics, digital culture, and computational logic. She is the author of Esthétique de l’Art Invisuel and a contributor to a collective volume featuring her chapter Art and Literature through Generative Adversarial Networks. She has also contributed to scientific papers on natural language processing (NLP), particularly in the design and interpretation of linguistic corpora. Her research examines the epistemological and ethical implications of AI-driven creativity within a critical humanistic framework.