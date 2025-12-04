Creative Integrity and Algorithmic Innovation: A Dual Approach

As AI-generated audio grows across the music industry, platforms like Deezer have begun deploying algorithms designed to identify and classify AI-produced tracks. These detection systems rely on spectral analysis, watermarking, and model-specific artifacts to differentiate synthetic audio from human-recorded material. Their goal is to protect royalty structures, reduce spam, and maintain a controlled distribution of content.

However, this approach raises a fundamental misconception: that AI-generated music is “non-human.” In practice, every layer of an AI music system, from dataset to architecture, from prompt to curation, is shaped by human intention. AI does not replace creativity; it restructures it. Artists already use generative tools as part of legitimate creative practices, as seen in contemporary installations where machine-generated sound is deliberately integrated into the artistic process.

This talk examines the tension between the technical effort to detect AI music and the evolving reality of how humans create with machines. It invites engineers and innovators to rethink authorship, detection, and creativity in the age of generative audio. Ultimately, it argues that AI-generated music should be understood not as a threat to human creativity, but as a new extension of it, and that our technical systems should reflect this complexity rather than reduce it.