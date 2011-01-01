Dr Cédric Mahé is an epidemiologist who spent the first part of his career conducting research and generating evidence to inform policies within WHO, The Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and UNAIDS. He joined Sanofi vaccines in 2011.

His main area of interest is to build evidence generation driven public-private partnerships with academics and public health organizations geared toward greater public health impact. He is notably the founder and President of the Foundation for Influenza Epidemiology supporting the Global Influenza Hospital Surveillance Network (www.gihsn.org), working in close collaboration with WHO. He was also the co-lead of the AIOLOS project, a multi-source data integration approach using artificial intelligence and modeling to detect and monitor respiratory virus outbreaks, co funded by the French and the German government www.aiolos-project.org.