Bruno Lecointe is the Group Vice President of HPC, AI, and Quantum Business at Eviden, where he focuses on aligning offerings with customer objectives. His career has been closely tied to advancements in scientific simulation technology. Bruno leads by driving innovation and fostering collaboration in data security, advanced analytics, and digital resilience.

He began his career as a Business Developer at BONATRE Frères and later advanced to roles such as Sales Director at ALINKA, where he promoted Linux cluster software in HPC.

At NEC Europe, he excelled as Senior Sales Manager and Managing & Operations Director, driving sales growth and team expansion.

Bruno also serves as the Treasurer of Teratec, reinforcing his commitment to advancing high-performance computing and technological excellence across the industry.