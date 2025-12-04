Aurélien Delfosse is a Core-Team Researcher at H Company, based in the Paris area. With a solid engineering foundation, he brings deep expertise in machine learning, algorithmic design, and large-scale AI systems.

Early in his career, he worked on reinforcement learning applied to physics-driven problems, developing optimization and control methods in complex simulated environments.

He later joined InstaDeep, where he played a key role in scaling the research team and building applied-research capabilities across projects and disciplines, like biology, logistic and defence. His work spanned both technical leadership and hands-on research, contributing to the growth of teams and production-grade ML systems.

Currently, he focuses on scaling model teams and infrastructure at H company with an emphasis on performance, reliability, and real-world impact with agentic AI.