Aude was previously Deputy CEO of iliad Holding, serving in this capacity since 2020, and leading several major Group projects in France, Italy and Poland, covering areas ranging from marketing, IT systems and network operations through to subscriber services.

Aude is in charge of the Group's artificial intelligence strategy, and in this role she managed the creation of the Paris-based independent research lab, Kyutai. She is also Chairman of Scaleway and Free Pro. In addition, Aude is a member of the Boards of Directors of Millicom and Monaco Télécom. Before joining the iliad Group, Aude was Chief of Staff for the CEO of Orange Wholesale & International Networks and held various roles within Orange’s B2B division. She also spent several months with Boston Consulting Group as a Visiting Associate.

Aude has an MSc in Management Science & Engineering from the University of Standford in the United States and graduated as an engineer from Ecole Polytechnique in France.