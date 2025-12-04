Dr. Antoine Jardin serves as Chief Technology Officer of Arlequin AI, bringing exceptional expertise in algorithmic and statistical sciences to the role. An accomplished engineer and data scientist from CNRS (French National Centre for Scientific Research), he holds a doctorate in algorithmic and statistical sciences.

His influence extends to the national level, having contributed to the definition of France's 2018 National AI Strategy and the implementation of the Jean Zay supercomputer, one of France's most powerful computing resources. These contributions have helped shape the country's artificial intelligence infrastructure and strategic direction.

Prior to his current position, he served as Technical Director of the Radicom project, a notable collaboration between Princeton University and the World Bank.