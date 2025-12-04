Inductive learning, AI safety, and superintelligence in the age of disinformation

In this talk by Dr. Antoine Jardin, researcher at CNRS and CTO of Arlequin, we explore what it means for information to be true and authentic in the age of generative AI. Fake news and misinformation is an ever-increasing threat. Defining safety and authenticity requires deep understanding of how models are trained and developed, and even the smartest or safest of models may still lack the ability to differentiate truth from fiction. Using a combination of unsupervised learning and multi-modal inference, Arlequin helps cut through the noise and identify narratives without inferring bias from the analysis. We will explore how combining methodologies will lead to a safer, more auditable and understandable superintelligence.